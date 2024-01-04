How to Watch North Texas vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC rivals at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
- North Texas has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
- The Mean Green are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 96th.
- The Mean Green average just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Shockers give up (71.8).
- When it scores more than 71.8 points, North Texas is 6-0.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Texas scored more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
- At home, the Mean Green conceded 53.0 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 59.8.
- At home, North Texas knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than away (36.1%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|W 80-57
|UNT Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tulane
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Temple
|-
|UNT Coliseum
