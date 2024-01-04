Thursday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) and the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) facing off at Charles Koch Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-68 victory for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Wichita, Kansas

Venue: Charles Koch Arena

North Texas vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 69, North Texas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-0.3)

Wichita State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

Wichita State has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while North Texas is 6-3-0. The Shockers are 5-4-0 and the Mean Green are 6-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game, with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (298th in college basketball) and give up 58.9 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

North Texas wins the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. It records 36.3 rebounds per game, 200th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.3.

North Texas makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (64th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make, at a 29.1% rate.

North Texas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mean Green commit 11.8 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

