North Texas vs. Wichita State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Wichita State Shockers (8-4, 0-0 AAC) versus the North Texas Mean Green (5-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 12.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Allen: 5.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 7.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 12.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 7.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
North Texas vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|158th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|67.2
|320th
|175th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|59.8
|8th
|13th
|43.5
|Rebounds
|35.5
|231st
|72nd
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|143rd
|267th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|169th
|291st
|11.8
|Assists
|9.9
|348th
|112th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.2
|213th
