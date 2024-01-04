Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available in this article.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Matthews' stats: 29 goals in 34 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +110 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Hughes' stats: 15 goals in 30 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +115 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Nylander's stats: 19 goals in 35 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +140 to score
Capitals vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Ovechkin's stats: 8 goals in 35 games
Jesper Bratt (Devils) +170 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Bratt's stats: 14 goals in 35 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +175 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Tavares' stats: 11 goals in 35 games
Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +185 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Marner's stats: 14 goals in 35 games
Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +195 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Toffoli's stats: 15 goals in 35 games
Frank Vatrano (Ducks) +200 to score
Ducks vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Vatrano's stats: 17 goals in 36 games
Dawson Mercer (Devils) +200 to score
Devils vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- Mercer's stats: 10 goals in 35 games
