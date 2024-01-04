Miro Heiskanen will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche face off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Prop bets for Heiskanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen has a point in 17 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points six times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 16 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Heiskanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 5 26 Points 3 4 Goals 1 22 Assists 2

