Thursday's contest features the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) facing off at Montagne Center (on January 4) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-55 victory for Lamar.

The Lamar Cardinals head into this contest after a 61-58 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Lamar Cardinals took down the Loyola Marymount Lions in a 61-58 win on December 30. It was their best win of the season.

The Lamar Cardinals have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 193) on December 30

56-44 over UTEP (No. 216) on November 22

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 229) on November 10

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 249) on December 13

Lamar Leaders

Akasha Davis: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60 FG%

13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60 FG% Sabria Dean: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32) Jacei Denley: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) R'Mani Taylor: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 62.9 FG%

Lamar Performance Insights

The Lamar Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +53 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.1 points per game (215th in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per outing (76th in college basketball).

