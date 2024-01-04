Jefferson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.