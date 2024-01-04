Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Will Craig Smith light the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Smith has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|L 6-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
