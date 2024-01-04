Top Bucks vs. Spurs Players to Watch - January 4
Thursday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at Frost Bank Center features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Spurs' Keldon Johnson as players to watch.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks lost their most recent game to the Pacers, 142-130, on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo starred with 26 points, plus 11 boards and eight assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|26
|11
|8
|2
|1
|1
|Damian Lillard
|23
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|Khris Middleton
|19
|6
|7
|0
|2
|4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 106-98, on Tuesday. Victor Wembanyama was their high scorer with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|20
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Keldon Johnson
|19
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Jeremy Sochan
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Bucks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bucks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Spurs Prediction
|Bucks vs Spurs Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo averages 30.6 points, 11.3 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard averages 25.4 points, 4.3 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brook Lopez is putting up 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 boards per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 12.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Khris Middleton's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
Watch Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Johnson adds 17.6 points per game, plus 6.3 boards and 3.9 assists.
- Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Tre Jones provides the Spurs 8.0 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|27.8
|12.4
|7.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.3
|Devin Vassell
|SA
|19.0
|3.3
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|2.6
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|26.6
|4.1
|6.1
|1.1
|0.1
|3.7
|Victor Wembanyama
|SA
|12.3
|6.0
|2.8
|0.6
|2.6
|1.1
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|17.5
|3.2
|5.4
|0.6
|0.5
|2.2
|Keldon Johnson
|SA
|16.8
|5.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.0
|1.3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.