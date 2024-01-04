The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) after losing three straight home games.

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 49% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 49% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The 124.8 points per game the Bucks score are only two more points than the Spurs give up (122.8).

Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 122.8 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs score 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.7).

When it scores more than 119.7 points, San Antonio is 3-4.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks post 125.1 points per game in home games, compared to 124.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.

Defensively Milwaukee has played better at home this season, ceding 118.9 points per game, compared to 120.7 when playing on the road.

At home, the Bucks are sinking 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than on the road (14.7). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in road games (39.4%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs score 114.8 points per game at home, 7.5 more than on the road (107.3). On defense they allow 124.6 per game, 3.4 more than on the road (121.2).

At home the Spurs are picking up 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than on the road (27.4).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin

Spurs Injuries