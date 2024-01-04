How to Watch the Bucks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) after losing three straight home games.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 49% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 49% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.
- The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.
- The 124.8 points per game the Bucks score are only two more points than the Spurs give up (122.8).
- Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 122.8 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, San Antonio has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.
- The Spurs score 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.7).
- When it scores more than 119.7 points, San Antonio is 3-4.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks post 125.1 points per game in home games, compared to 124.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee has played better at home this season, ceding 118.9 points per game, compared to 120.7 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Bucks are sinking 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than on the road (14.7). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in road games (39.4%).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs score 114.8 points per game at home, 7.5 more than on the road (107.3). On defense they allow 124.6 per game, 3.4 more than on the road (121.2).
- San Antonio allows 124.6 points per game at home, and 121.2 away.
- At home the Spurs are picking up 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than on the road (27.4).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Doug McDermott
|Out
|Forearm
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Malaki Branham
|Questionable
|Ankle
