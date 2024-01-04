The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Colorado has put together a 7-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

A total of seven Buffaloes games this season have gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is second-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 36th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Buffaloes were +9000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 36th-biggest change in the country.

Colorado's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

