AAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Thursday college basketball slate includes three games featuring an AAC team on the court. Among those contests is the Memphis Tigers taking on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
AAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Memphis Tigers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Texas Mean Green at Wichita State Shockers
|9:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
