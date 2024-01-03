Tim Hardaway Jr. could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hardaway, in his most recent game (January 1 loss against the Jazz), posted six points.

Now let's break down Hardaway's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.5 17.9 Rebounds -- 3.7 4.2 Assists -- 1.7 2.0 PRA -- 22.9 24.1 PR -- 21.2 22.1 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Hardaway's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 14.6% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.6 per contest.

Hardaway is averaging 9.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hardaway's Mavericks average 103.1 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 115.0 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.9 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers concede 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 36 25 6 1 5 0 1 12/8/2023 37 20 4 0 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.