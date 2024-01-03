Wednesday's contest at Foster Pavilion has the No. 10 Baylor Bears (12-0) taking on the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 8:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 win for Baylor, who are favored by our model.

The Horned Frogs head into this contest following an 81-67 victory against BYU on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

TCU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 25, the Horned Frogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team (No. 30) in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, TCU is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 102) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game, with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) and allow 53.4 per contest (20th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.