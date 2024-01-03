There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that features Sun Belt squads. That matchup is the Southern Miss Eagles versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Southern Miss Eagles at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!