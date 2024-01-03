Rockets vs. Nets Injury Report Today - January 3
Take a look at the injury report for the Houston Rockets (16-15), which currently has three players listed, as the Rockets prepare for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (15-19) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last game on Monday, the Rockets secured a 136-113 victory against the Pistons. Alperen Sengun put up 26 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the Rockets.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Questionable
|Leg
|9.8
|7.0
|1.2
|Dillon Brooks
|SG
|Out
|Oblique
|13.6
|3.5
|1.7
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)
Rockets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and YES
Rockets vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Rockets
|-6.5
|222.5
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.