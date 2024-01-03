The Brooklyn Nets (15-19) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Toyota Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -6.5 222.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 31 games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.

The average total in Houston's games this year is 222.9, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets are 20-11-0 ATS this season.

This season, Houston has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

Houston has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

Rockets vs Nets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 12 38.7% 113.1 227.8 109.8 226 222.1 Nets 24 70.6% 114.7 227.8 116.2 226 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.

The Rockets score 113.1 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Nets allow.

When Houston totals more than 116.2 points, it is 7-6 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Rockets and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 20-11 4-0 13-18 Nets 18-16 1-5 17-17

Rockets vs. Nets Point Insights

Rockets Nets 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.7 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 6-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-11 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 17-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-3 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-2

