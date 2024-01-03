Rockets vs. Nets January 3 Tickets & Start Time
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-12) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES.
Rockets vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, YES
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun posts 19.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Fred VanVleet puts up 17.7 points, 9.0 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. posts 13.2 points, 8.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Green averages 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dillon Brooks averages 14.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges generates 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Nets.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He's draining 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- The Nets are getting 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.
- The Nets are getting 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.
- The Nets are getting 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton this year.
Rockets vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Nets
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|115.6
|108.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.3
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
