On Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Toyota Center, the Brooklyn Nets (15-19) will look to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Houston Rockets (16-15), airing at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Nets matchup.

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and YES

Space City Home Network and YES Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Rockets (-6.5) 222.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rockets (-6.5) 222 -270 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Nets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Rockets have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 113.1 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are giving up 109.8 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

The Nets' -52 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.7 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 116.2 per outing (19th in league).

The two teams combine to score 227.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 226 points per game, 3.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Houston has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Brooklyn has covered 18 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Alperen Sengun 23.5 -115 21.3 Jalen Green 19.5 -120 17.5 Fred VanVleet 18.5 -111 17.4 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.5 -115 13.5

Rockets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +8000 - Nets +50000 +20000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.