The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) will visit the Rice Owls (6-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Shockers score an average of 63.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 61.8 the Owls allow to opponents.

Wichita State is 4-5 when it scores more than 61.8 points.

Rice has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Owls score are only 1.3 more points than the Shockers allow (68.1).

Rice has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 68.1 points.

Wichita State has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Shockers concede.

The Shockers make 38.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%

6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Rice Schedule