The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) battle a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Rice vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Rice Moneyline

Rice vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Rice has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

Tulane has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Green Wave games have gone over the point total nine out of 12 times this season.

