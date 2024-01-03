How to Watch Rice vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AAC rivals square off when the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at Devlin Fieldhouse, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Rice vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
Rice Stats Insights
- Rice has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Owls are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
- The Owls put up 6.0 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.8).
- When it scores more than 79.8 points, Rice is 4-1.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.2.
- At home, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away (79.5).
- At home, Rice drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 76-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|L 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UTSA
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/12/2024
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
