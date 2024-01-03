AAC rivals square off when the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at Devlin Fieldhouse, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rice Stats Insights

  • Rice has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
  • The Owls put up 6.0 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.8).
  • When it scores more than 79.8 points, Rice is 4-1.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.2.
  • At home, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away (79.5).
  • At home, Rice drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State W 76-51 Prather Coliseum
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M W 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 Louisiana L 84-67 Tudor Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UTSA - Tudor Fieldhouse
1/12/2024 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

