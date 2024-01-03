How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- In games Providence shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.
- The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 97th.
- The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates allow (69.0).
- Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (38.0%).
- Seton Hall has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.0% from the field.
- The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 13th.
- The Pirates score 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.9).
- Seton Hall is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence scored 82.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- The Friars ceded 70.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
- At home, Providence averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (34.4%).
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.9).
- Seton Hall made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|W 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.