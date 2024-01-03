Sportsbooks have listed player props for Luka Doncic and others when the Dallas Mavericks host the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 32.5 points prop total set for Doncic on Wednesday is 0.9 fewer points than his season scoring average (33.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Doncic has made four three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 more than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Irving averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Irving averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

