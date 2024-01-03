The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49.0%).

In games Dallas shoots higher than 49.0% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 25th.

The 118.3 points per game the Mavericks average are just 3.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (115.0).

When Dallas puts up more than 115.0 points, it is 17-3.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Mavericks are putting up 4.3 more points per game (120.7) than they are away from home (116.4).

In 2023-24, Dallas is giving up 117.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 118.2.

At home, the Mavericks are sinking 0.9 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than in road games (14.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (35.1%).

Mavericks Injuries