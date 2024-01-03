The Dallas Mavericks (19-15) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Mavericks head into this contest following a 127-90 loss to the Jazz on Monday. In the loss, Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks with 19 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Out (Illness), Deandre Ayton: Out (Knee), Toumani Camara: Out (Knee), Duop Reath: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.