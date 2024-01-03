The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) after losing five road games in a row. The Mavericks are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Trail Blazers 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-10.1)

Mavericks (-10.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Mavericks' .529 ATS win percentage (18-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .469 mark (15-17-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 11.5 or more this season, Dallas (1-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Portland (5-1) does as the underdog (83.3%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Dallas does it more often (58.8% of the time) than Portland (46.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 8-20, while the Mavericks are 15-6 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks rank seventh in the NBA with 118.3 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 23rd with 118 points allowed per game.

Dallas, who ranks 23rd in the league with 42.1 boards per game, is allowing 46.6 rebounds per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

This season, the Mavericks rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.

Dallas is forcing 13.6 turnovers per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 11.6 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Mavericks have a 36.5% three-point percentage this year (17th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 15.3 threes per game (second-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.