Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) and Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (19-15) play at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, January 3, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Luka Doncic vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 1781.6 874.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.5 31.2 Fantasy Rank 2 54

Luka Doncic vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic puts up 33.4 points, 8.3 boards and 9.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks average 118.3 points per game (seventh in the league) while allowing 118 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

Dallas loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. it collects 42.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in the league, while its opponents grab 46.6 per outing.

The Mavericks hit two more threes per game than the opposition, 15.3 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3.

Dallas has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (second in NBA action), two fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (12th in the league).

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant gets the Trail Blazers 22.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Trail Blazers' -200 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.8 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 115 per outing (17th in league).

Portland ranks 25th in the NBA at 41.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 fewer than the 44.8 its opponents average.

The Trail Blazers make 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12.3 (19th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.8.

Portland forces 14.9 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.3 (25th in NBA).

Luka Doncic vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game 1.8 -6.0 Usage Percentage 36.1% 26.1% True Shooting Pct 61.2% 58.5% Total Rebound Pct 12.3% 6.3% Assist Pct 42.8% 12.6%

