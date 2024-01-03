The Houston Rockets, with Jalen Green, face the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Green put up 22 points in a 136-113 win versus the Pistons.

Now let's dig into Green's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.5 16.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.3 Assists -- 3.1 3.2 PRA -- 25.1 24 PR -- 22 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

Green is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 116.2 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 14.1 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 32 14 3 5 0 0 2 3/7/2023 37 25 2 1 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.