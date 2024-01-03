The Houston Rockets, with Jabari Smith Jr., face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Smith put up nine points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 136-113 win against the Pistons.

Now let's break down Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.5 15.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 8.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.0 PRA -- 23.5 24.6 PR -- 22 23.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

Smith has taken 10.2 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smith's Rockets average 101.3 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets give up 116.2 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Nets give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Nets give up 26.3 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 40 12 12 2 1 0 1 3/7/2023 32 15 8 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.