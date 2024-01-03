How to Watch the Houston vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) welcome in the Houston Cougars (9-3) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Houston vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score 27.5 more points per game (78.9) than the Wildcats allow (51.4).
- Houston has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 51.4 points.
- Kansas State is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.
- The 77.9 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.0 more points than the Cougars give up (64.9).
- Kansas State has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.
- Houston is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
- Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 95-48
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Rice
|W 71-63
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 79-71
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|BYU
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.