Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) versus the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) at American Bank Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-55 in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Huskies head into this game after a 66-40 win against Schreiner on Monday.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 66, Houston Christian 55

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

The Huskies captured their best win of the season on December 4, when they beat the Wichita State Shockers, who rank No. 215 in our computer rankings, 49-44.

The Huskies have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).

Houston Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

49-44 on the road over Wichita State (No. 215) on December 4

Houston Christian Leaders

N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 28.3 FG%

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies have a -92 scoring differential, falling short by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 56.2 points per game, 319th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.5 per contest to rank 190th in college basketball.

At home, the Huskies score 76 points per game. On the road, they score 44.9.

At home, Houston Christian allows 46.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 74.9.

