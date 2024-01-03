Fred VanVleet plus his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

VanVleet, in his most recent game, had 15 points and seven assists in a 136-113 win over the Pistons.

We're going to examine VanVleet's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 19.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.2 Assists 8.5 8.5 8.5 PRA -- 29.8 31 PR -- 21.3 22.5 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Nets

This season, VanVleet has made 5.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.4% of his team's total makes.

VanVleet is averaging 7.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 116.2 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

The Nets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets have given up 26.3 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 26th in the NBA, giving up 14.1 makes per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 43 39 5 4 4 1 1 12/2/2022 41 10 1 6 1 0 1 10/21/2022 38 18 7 9 4 1 4

