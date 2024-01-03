Derrick Jones Jr. and his Dallas Mavericks teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 127-90 loss against the Jazz, Jones totaled six points.

Let's look at Jones' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.8 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 15.1 17 PR -- 14.1 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average the third-most possessions per game with 103.1.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have conceded 115.0 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

Giving up 44.8 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 26.9 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 33 18 1 4 2 0 2 12/8/2023 39 14 8 1 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.