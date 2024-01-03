The Baylor Bears (12-0) bring a 12-game winning streak into a home matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0), who have won 14 straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs score 25.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (55.3).

TCU has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Baylor is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Bears put up 84.7 points per game, 31.3 more points than the 53.4 the Horned Frogs give up.

When Baylor puts up more than 53.4 points, it is 12-0.

When TCU allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 14-0.

The Bears shoot 48% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.

The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Bears concede.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Baylor Schedule