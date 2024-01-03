A pair of hot squads meet when the Baylor Bears (12-0) host the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Horned Frogs, winners of 14 in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up.

TCU is 14-0 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

Baylor's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 80.5 points.

The Bears record 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).

When Baylor scores more than 53.4 points, it is 12-0.

When TCU allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 14-0.

The Bears are making 48% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs allow to opponents (32.3%).

The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, just 10.1% higher than the Bears concede.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court 12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court 12/30/2023 @ Texas W 85-79 Moody Center 1/3/2024 TCU - Foster Pavilion 1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion 1/10/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Schedule