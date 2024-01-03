Wednesday's game at Foster Pavilion has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) going head to head against the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 8:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 win for Baylor, who are favored by our model.

The Bears are coming off of an 85-79 win over Texas in their last outing on Saturday.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Bears claimed an 85-79 victory against Texas. The Horned Frogs' last outing on Saturday ended in an 81-67 victory over BYU. Jada Walker's team-high 19 points paced the Bears in the victory. Sedona Prince's team-high 25 points paced the Horned Frogs in the victory.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bears defeated the No. 10 Texas Longhorns, 85-79, on December 30.

The Bears have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

The Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 90) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings, the Horned Frogs secured their signature win of the season, an 88-81 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

The Bears have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, TCU is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 98) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 12

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 55.3 per outing (40th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 80.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 27.1 points per game.

