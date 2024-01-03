Baylor vs. TCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's game at Foster Pavilion has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) going head to head against the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 8:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 win for Baylor, who are favored by our model.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Bears claimed an 85-79 victory against Texas. The Horned Frogs' last outing on Saturday ended in an 81-67 victory over BYU. Jada Walker's team-high 19 points paced the Bears in the victory. Sedona Prince's team-high 25 points paced the Horned Frogs in the victory.
Baylor vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64
Top 25 Predictions
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bears defeated the No. 10 Texas Longhorns, 85-79, on December 30.
- The Bears have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
- The Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16
- 71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 90) on December 3
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19
TCU Schedule Analysis
- On November 25 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings, the Horned Frogs secured their signature win of the season, an 88-81 victory at a neutral site.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- The Bears have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, TCU is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
TCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25
- 81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30
- 82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 98) on December 1
- 67-42 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 12
- 68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
TCU Leaders
- Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)
- Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 55.3 per outing (40th in college basketball).
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs put up 80.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 27.1 points per game.
