Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets (15-19) and Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets (16-15) take the court at Toyota Center on Wednesday, January 3, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and YES

Space City Home Network and YES Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alperen Sengun vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1279.7 1121.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.3 33.0 Fantasy Rank 17 46

Buy Sengun and Bridges gear on Fanatics!

Alperen Sengun vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun's numbers for the season are 21.3 points, 5.3 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +100 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 per outing (second in the league).

Houston wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 45 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the league, while its opponents grab 43.4 per outing.

The Rockets make 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.6. They shoot 36.5% from deep while their opponents hit 32.9% from long range.

Houston has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 12.7 (22nd in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges' averages for the season are 20.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Nets have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 114.7 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 116.2 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

The 46.7 rebounds per game Brooklyn accumulates rank third in the league, 2.1 more than the 44.6 its opponents collect.

The Nets connect on 13.7 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 37.1% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 14.1 their opponents make, shooting 38.1% from deep.

Brooklyn forces 11.2 turnovers per game (30th in league) while committing 11.9 (fifth in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alperen Sengun vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 3.6 -1.2 Usage Percentage 27.5% 25.9% True Shooting Pct 60.0% 56.8% Total Rebound Pct 15.5% 8.1% Assist Pct 27.8% 16.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.