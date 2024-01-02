Williamson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Williamson County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jarrell High School at Llano High School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM CT on January 2
- Location: Llano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.