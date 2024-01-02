Wheeler County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wheeler County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hedley High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groom High School at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Wheeler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.