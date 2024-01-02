UTSA vs. East Carolina January 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) in a clash of AAC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
UTSA Players to Watch
- Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Danae McNeal: 20.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 4.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amiya Joyner: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Synia Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
