The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

UTSA has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.5% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 20th.

The Roadrunners put up an average of 78.7 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers give up to opponents.

UTSA is 6-3 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home UTSA is putting up 80.7 points per game, 4.4 more than it is averaging on the road (76.3).

In 2023-24 the Roadrunners are giving up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than away (85).

UTSA makes more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule