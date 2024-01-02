Tuesday's game at UTSA Convocation Center has the UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) matching up with the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-77 victory for UAB, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 79, UTSA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.8)

UAB (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 156.1

UTSA has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while UAB is 4-7-0. A total of eight out of the Roadrunners' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the Blazers' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, UTSA has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. UAB has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners average 78.7 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 79.2 per outing (337th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential overall.

UTSA grabs 40.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to the 39.6 of its opponents.

UTSA connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Roadrunners rank 196th in college basketball with 94.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 298th in college basketball defensively with 95 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UTSA has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (130th in college basketball play), 2.1 more than the 9.1 it forces on average (354th in college basketball).

