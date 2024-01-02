The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.

The Huskies put up 83.0 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 75.4 the Blue Demons give up.

UConn has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

DePaul has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.

The Blue Demons score only 2.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).

When DePaul gives up fewer than 83.0 points, it is 3-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UConn played better when playing at home last year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.

UConn made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40.0%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule