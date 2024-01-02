The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.
  • The Huskies put up 83.0 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 75.4 the Blue Demons give up.
  • UConn has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • DePaul has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
  • The Blue Demons score only 2.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.2).
  • When DePaul gives up fewer than 83.0 points, it is 3-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UConn played better when playing at home last year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.
  • UConn made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40.0%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena

