Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Ridge High School at Mansfield High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Arlington at Martin High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Sam Houston High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Saginaw High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Timber Creek High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seguin High School - Arlington at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

