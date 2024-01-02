Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Canadiens on January 2, 2024
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jason Robertson and others when the Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 36 points in 35 games (11 goals and 25 assists).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|9
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 20 assists to total 34 points (1.0 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Roope Hintz's 33 points this season have come via 15 goals and 18 assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Michael Matheson has racked up 27 points this season, with six goals and 21 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
