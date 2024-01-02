The Dallas Stars (22-9-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+. The Stars have won six straight at home.

Stars vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-300) Canadiens (+240) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 65.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (21-11).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

Dallas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 22 times.

Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info

Stars vs. Canadiens Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 126 (4th) Goals 99 (28th) 106 (12th) Goals Allowed 122 (24th) 23 (14th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 16 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (31st)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas covered the spread once and went 7-2-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 contests.

The Stars have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 126 this season.

On defense, the Stars have allowed 106 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

With a +20 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

