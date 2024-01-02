The Dallas Stars (22-9-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+. The Stars have won six in a row at home.

In the last 10 games for the Stars (7-2-1), their offense has scored 40 goals while their defense has conceded 32 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (16.7%).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's contest.

Stars vs. Canadiens Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-300)

Stars (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (22-9-4 overall) have a 7-4-11 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Dallas is 11-3-3 (25 points) in its 17 games decided by one goal.

The five times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Dallas has finished 1-1-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 25 games (20-3-2, 42 points).

In the 10 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-2-0.

In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 13-6-1 (27 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to record 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.6 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 14th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.39 22nd 17th 30.5 Shots 28.8 27th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 12th 22.33% Power Play % 18.25% 22nd 2nd 85.84% Penalty Kill % 72.58% 30th

Stars vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

