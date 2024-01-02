How to Watch the Stars vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens travel to face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, January 2, with the Stars victorious in six consecutive games at home.
You can tune in to BSSW and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Canadiens attempt to knock off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 106 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in league action in goals against.
- The Stars' 126 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|35
|11
|25
|36
|24
|22
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|35
|14
|20
|34
|27
|13
|50.9%
|Roope Hintz
|33
|15
|18
|33
|10
|8
|54.3%
|Matt Duchene
|34
|11
|20
|31
|20
|17
|56.1%
|Miro Heiskanen
|35
|4
|22
|26
|20
|21
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 122 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- With 99 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|36
|11
|21
|32
|23
|19
|56.2%
|Michael Matheson
|36
|6
|21
|27
|34
|18
|-
|Cole Caufield
|36
|10
|16
|26
|12
|17
|37.5%
|Sean Monahan
|36
|9
|12
|21
|18
|13
|58%
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|36
|4
|9
|13
|12
|12
|40%
