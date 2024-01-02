The Montreal Canadiens travel to face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, January 2, with the Stars victorious in six consecutive games at home.

You can tune in to BSSW and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Canadiens attempt to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 106 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in league action in goals against.

The Stars' 126 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 35 11 25 36 24 22 - Joe Pavelski 35 14 20 34 27 13 50.9% Roope Hintz 33 15 18 33 10 8 54.3% Matt Duchene 34 11 20 31 20 17 56.1% Miro Heiskanen 35 4 22 26 20 21 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 122 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

With 99 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players