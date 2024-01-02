The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

St. John's has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 98th.

The Red Storm put up 79.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 70.8 the Bulldogs give up.

St. John's has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Butler is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fifth.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.

When Butler gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 8-1.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, St. John's posted two more points per game (77.6) than it did away from home (75.6).

When playing at home, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than in road games (82.8).

When playing at home, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Butler averaged 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (61.1).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).

At home, Butler made 7 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena 1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena 1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden

Butler Upcoming Schedule